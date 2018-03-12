Josh helps rebuild Philippines homes destroyed by typhoon

JOSH HAMER, a year 7 pupil at Shiplake College, travelled to the Philippines in his holidays to help villagers whose homes were destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan.

He was accompanied by his mother and her colleague Greg Secker, who launched his own charity to help people in need.

The family of Rosario Sanico, oneof Mr Secker’s staff, lost their home during the typhoon in 2013, which caused damage estimated at more than £326 billionand killed more than 6,300 people in the Philippines alone.

Mr Secker committed himself to building 100 homes to rehouse 500 people in Lemery with the help of Josh and others.

Back at school, Josh gave an inspirational report on his visit with video. Headmaster Gregg Davies said: “‘It was an incredibly selfless thing to do, I’m very proud of him.”