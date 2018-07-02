MP meets staff and pupils on school visit

HENLEY MP John Howell visited Shiplake College.

He met headmaster Gregg Davies and heaed about the independent school’s plans for a new multi-activity centre and boathouse and a new sixth form centre and its need for better playing fields.

Mr Davies also told him how the college had supplied a maths teacher to a state secondary school for one day a week this year and how next year it will be supporting another secondary school and a primary school with PE teachers.

Andy Dix, assistant head, community outreach, spoke about the school’s economic impact on the community and the variety of fund-raising projects it undertakes for charities.

Mr Howell also met seven pupils, who asked him about his work as an MP.

He said: “I was impressed by what they are doing and congratulate all involved. I wish them every success going forward.”

Mr Davies said: “We are very grateful to John for giving up his valuable time to visit us.”

Pictured, left to right, are Rosie Burling, Alex Bartlett (back row), Blake Butler-Creagh, John Howell, Jamie Gibbs, Thomas Houghton, Harry Clark and Oscar Rait