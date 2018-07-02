Monday, 02 July 2018

MP meets staff and pupils on school visit

MP meets staff and pupils on school visit

HENLEY MP John Howell visited Shiplake College.

He met headmaster Gregg Davies and heaed about the independent school’s plans for a new multi-activity centre and boathouse and a new sixth form centre and its need for better playing fields.

Mr Davies also told him how the college had supplied a maths teacher to a state secondary school for one day a week this year and how next year it will be supporting another secondary school and a primary school with PE teachers.

Andy Dix, assistant head, community outreach, spoke about the school’s economic impact on the community and the variety of fund-raising projects it undertakes for charities.

Mr Howell also met seven pupils, who asked him about his work as an MP.

He said: “I was impressed by what they are doing and congratulate all involved. I wish them every success going forward.”

Mr Davies said: “We are very grateful to John for giving up his valuable time to visit us.”

Pictured, left to right, are Rosie Burling, Alex Bartlett (back row), Blake Butler-Creagh, John Howell, Jamie Gibbs, Thomas Houghton, Harry Clark and Oscar Rait

