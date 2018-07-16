Monday, 16 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Students set record in mock CSI competition

Students set record in mock CSI competition

BOYS from Shiplake College recorded the highest ever score by an all-male team in a Thinkers in Education challenge as part of the college’s enrichment week.

The challenge, in which students have to work in Crime Scene Investigation teams and solve a fictional crime, has been taken up by more than 20,000 pupils in schools nationwide since 2008.

This year, the teams had to investigate a mysterious death and use DNA electrophoresis, fingerprinting and blood typing to process evidence and reach a conclusion.

As forensic scientists, pupils had to process the evidence accurately in order to earn points. They then had to scrutinise suspects and crime scene photos in the search for clues before evaluating their evidence, determining its relevance and reaching a conclusion before facing the pressure of the courtroom.

If the pupils made a mistake the “murderer” walked free.

Shiplake year 10 pupils Toby Coles, Ralph Burrows, Conrad Cameron-Tueton, Alex Coles, Tom Craven and Harry Clark broke the previous record, which was set in 2016.

Matthew Hackett, director of Thinkers in Education, said the team was “outstanding” with effective teamwork, accurate application of forensic science skills and very high levels of critical thinking.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33