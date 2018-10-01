VR headsets bring history to life in lessons

SHIPLAKE College has introduced virtual reality headsets to the classroom.

The 18 state-of-the-art headsets allow pupils to be transported out of the classroom and into places such as the trenches of the First World War in history lessons.

The school says that the virtual recreation of a different time or place allows the impossible to happen, ringing in a new era of teaching and learning.

History teacher Paul McCraw said: “I was expecting the boys to find it distracting and ‘just another gimmick’ but in fact they were really engaged and thoroughly enjoyed this new way of learning.”

Paul Jones, deputy head (academic), said: “I went to the history lesson where the pupils visited the Eastern Front during the First World War.

“When they came out of the VR, they were asked about their visit and their answers were far richer for it. This is technology enhancing good teaching.

“The headsets are also very relevant as artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a part of our world.”