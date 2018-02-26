Monday, 26 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home's baking competition won by resident's niece

Care home's baking competition won by resident's niece

STAFF and relatives of residents at the Lashbrook House care home in Shiplake took part in a baking competition.

They made 13 different cakes which were judged by a panel including chef Ryan Simpson-Trotman, from Orwells restaurant in Shiplake Row.

The other judges were Danny Dancer, who lives at the Mill Road home, and Paula Andrews and Roy Cosham, who have relatives living there.

The winner was Maria Docwra, of King’s Road, Henley, whose uncle Colin Outen is a resident, with a coffee and walnut cake.

She was presented with a copy of the BBC’s Masterchef Sensational Puddings book by Louise Light, the home’s life enrichment manager.

In second place was Linda Eadle, from Windsor, who made a sponge sandwich iced to look like a handbag, while administrator Sarah Valy came third with a sponge cake incorporating the Easter bunny and a range of chocolate eggs.

Mr Simpson-Trotman said: “It was really difficult to pick the best one as all the entries were amazing but we chose the winner because of the simplicity of it. It’s brave to do something that straightforward but it was done perfectly. It was a fun afternoon and it was great to be a part of it.”

Mts Light said: “We did it to bring some cheer to the residents in February as it can be a bit of a drab time of year. We think it’s important to give residents things to look forward to.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33