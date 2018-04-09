Children’s clothes sale

PARENTS will be able to buy and sell children’s clothes at a new event in Shiplake.

Kate Elliott, who lives in Bracknell but is originally from Binfield Heath, will be holding the Baby and Children’s Market sale at Shiplake Memorial Hall on April 28 from 2pm.

She said: “I thought this was a good way for parents to get hold of nearly new children’s items and clothes. They can also take a stall at the sale and sell things they no longer need. I will make sure it is all of good quality.”

Entry costs £1.50 and to take a stall costs £16 or £26 for businesses. For more information, call Mrs Elliott on 07771 755183 or email kate@babyandchildrens

market.co.uk