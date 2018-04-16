Monday, 16 April 2018

Man still missing

THE search for a missing pensioner from Shiplake has been hampered by high river levels and the fast-flowing current.

Frederick Lawson, 82, of Mill Lane, is feared to have fallen into the River Thames close to his home while checking on his boat.

He has been missing since Wednesday last week when the emergency services began searching for him using sonar equipment.

The search was assisted by the Thames Valley Police helicopter.

Police say their dive team was not able to get out on the river on Wednesday due the bad weather.

