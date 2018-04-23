Clothes sale

Monday, 23 April 2018

PARENTS will be able to buy and sell children’s clothes at a new event in Shiplake.

The first Baby and Children’s Market sale will take at memorial hall next Saturday (April 28) from 2pm.

Entry costs £1.50 and it’s £16 to take a stall or £26 for businesses.

For more information, call Kate Elliott on 07771 755183.

