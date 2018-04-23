Clothes sale

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
PARENTS will be able to buy and sell children’s clothes at a new event in Shiplake.
The first Baby and Children’s Market sale will take at memorial hall next Saturday (April 28) from 2pm.
Entry costs £1.50 and it’s £16 to take a stall or £26 for businesses.
For more information, call Kate Elliott on 07771 755183.
23 April 2018
