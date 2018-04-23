Monday, 23 April 2018

Still missing

A MAN is still missing more than two weeks after he is feared to have fallen in the Thames near his home.

Frederick Lawson, 82, of Mill Lane, Shiplake, vanished on April 4 when he is thought to have. been checking his boat

Police say their search is continuing. They have already checked the river using sonar equipment. 

