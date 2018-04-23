‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
A MAN is still missing more than two weeks after he is feared to have fallen in the Thames near his home.
Frederick Lawson, 82, of Mill Lane, Shiplake, vanished on April 4 when he is thought to have. been checking his boat
Police say their search is continuing. They have already checked the river using sonar equipment.
23 April 2018
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
