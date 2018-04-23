Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Winner’s talk

DAME Katherine Grainger will be the guest speaker at Shiplake College’s prizegiving ceremony on June 29.

The Olympic rowing champion will speak about her own journey to success and how pupils can follow in her footsteps.

Dame Katherine is Britain’s most decorated female Olympic athlete of all time with one gold medal and four silvers.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33