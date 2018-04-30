Club hosts open day

SHIPLAKE Village Bowls Club is holding a taster day on Sunday (April 29) from 10.30am to 4.30pm and an open evening on May 11 from 5.30pm onwards.

The club are the cup holders of the Oddfellows Triples League and Plomer Cup and are welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Tuition and equipment is supplied, just bring/wear flat-soled shoes.

For more information, contact Clare Gutteridge on 0118 954 5808.