Shiplake lose out to rivals in Plomer Cup

SHIPLAKE hosted local rivals CAVERSHAM in the Plomer Cup on Sunday.

Conditions were dry, a bit cloudy with a blustery wind that became chillier as the afternoon went on. The green was slightly on the heavy side due to the damp ground, made worse by heavy overnight showers unfortunately.

Rink one comprising

J Stafford, P McCoubrey,

J Gutteridge and J Bland gradually built an 11-7 lead, mainly thanks to some brilliant drawing woods from Bland to thwart Caversham.

It then started to dry up for Shiplake over the next few ends as Caversham found the green that bit better to take a 12-12 lead after 18.

However, a four for Shiplake had appeared to put them back in command but Caversham spoiled the show, doing well to knock the jack from Shiplake’s grasp before coming away with a single shot to secure a 16-16 draw.

Rink two comprised M Belcher, K Bland, D Bullock and W Cross and they progressed from 6-1 up to 15-7 up after 13 ends.

However, the wheels started to become loose, and one must have fallen off on the 16th as Caversham took six shots to make it 16-15. Caversham then managed to take four of the last six ends enabling them to come away with the win, 20-23.

Rink three comprised D Lloyd, M Stafford,

S Blackmore, D Webb but it was Caversham who started brighter, going 5-1 up.

Shiplake recovered well to draw level and then to steadily build and edged into a 14-10 lead after 14 ends.

Caversham then hit back and a four on the 16th took them into a one-shot lead and, despite Shiplake drawing level at 16-16, they took the last two ends to grab another win, 16-19.

Rink four comprised

E Robinson, P Mansfield, M Shepherd and G Kennedy, who turned in a commanding performance for Shiplake.

They stormed into a 7-0 lead from six ends and they never looked troubled from there on in.

After 11 ends they moved to 20-5 and then 25-7 after 16 before finishing off well with a vital result, ending on 30-12.

Rink five comprised

M Bullock, L Mitton,

T Reid and D Jacobs but, on what was likely to be the heaviest rink of the afternoon, it was Caversham who took the upper hand.

The visitors went 9-0 up after just three ends, forcing Shiplake to battle hard to claw back some ground, but Caversham were still able to add to their score, seeing them still comfortably in front, 18-9 after 14 ends.

Shiplake didn’t give up and moved to four shots at 20-16, with three ends to go but Caversham once again finished the match the stronger to secure their highest-winning rink, 26-17.

Shiplake scored five points for their one winning and one drawn rink while Caversham picked up seven points for their three winning rinks and one drawn rink.