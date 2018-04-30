Monday, 30 April 2018

Days of swearing chefs are over

LESS swearing in kitchens will help nurture the next generation of chefs, according to a restaurateur in Shiplake.

Ryan Simpson-Trotman, who runs Orwells with his husband Liam, says bad language puts off young chefs.

When he was younger he worked with the famously foul-mouthed Gordon Ramsay but he does not think that approach was effective.

Mr Simpson-Trotman said: “I was part of the group who were shouted at and told off.

“It’s a stressful environment and there was a lot of pressure put on chefs back in the day. 

“Now its important we don’t portray that. Young people coming through the industry don’t want to be shouted at. You get better results when you nurture people.

“There is a way to talk to people to get the rest results and shouting at them is certainly not the way to do it.”

He said swearing was not banned in his kitchen but added: “If someone makes a mistake you won’t be hearing smashing, crashing or banging. In the end it’s only cooking.

“I think a happy chef and a happy environment mean happy food and that gives you happy customers and helps to retain clients. That’s the view in our kitchen.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant held a guest evening with chef Hywel Griffith, head chef at the award-winning Beach House in Swansea.

He served a seven-course tasting menu showcasing seasonal produced from the Gower Peninsula.

Mr Simpson-Trotman said: “It was absolutely brilliant. It was shouting about great Welsh produce and we have several Welsh customers in the area.”

