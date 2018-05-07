Inquest opens

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
Monday, 07 May 2018
AN inquest has been opened into the death of a Shiplake man who died after falling into the River Thames.
The body of 82-year-old Frederick Lawson, of Mill Lane, was found on April 20.
He had been reported missing on April 4 when the river was higher and flowing faster than usual following days of heavy rain.
The hearing at Oxford Coroner’s Court was adjourned to a date to be fixed.
