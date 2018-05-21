Junior swim

A NEW open water triathlon for children will be held at Shiplake College.

Tri-Henley Triathlon Club will hold its inaugural junior triathlon, which is open to boys and girls aged seven to 16, on June 3.

It will include an open water swim in the River Thames, followed by a cycle and run on the riverside pitches.

For more information, visit www.shiplake.org.uk/

triathlon or www.stuweb

.co.uk/event/3114