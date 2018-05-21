Junior swim

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A NEW open water triathlon for children will be held at Shiplake College.
Tri-Henley Triathlon Club will hold its inaugural junior triathlon, which is open to boys and girls aged seven to 16, on June 3.
It will include an open water swim in the River Thames, followed by a cycle and run on the riverside pitches.
For more information, visit www.shiplake.org.uk/
triathlon or www.stuweb
.co.uk/event/3114
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say