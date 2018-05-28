Boys still ‘critical’

TWO Shiplake College pupils remain in a critical but stable condition following a car crash.

The 16-year-old boys were rear seat passengers in a Vauxhall Corsa with two other 16-year-old boys from the independent school when it left the road and hit a tree in Ewelme on May 12. The car ended up in a field off Days Lane.

The pair suffered life-threatening head injuries and one was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, while the other was taken by road.

The other two pupils suffered minor injuries and have both been discharged from hospital.

Headmaster Gregg Davies said: “Thank you to those members of the public who have sent messages of support for the boys and their families. I have passed all of them on and they have been most gratefully received.”