Dorrell’s boundary helps side progress

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE won their second nail-biting game of the 2018 National Cup knock-out competition when they beat ETON COLLEGE in round two.

Having defeated Tiffin School with a ball to spare in the first round, Shiplake captain Matthew Dalrymple won the toss and elected to bowl.

Eton made a good start, with batsman Matt Anscombe attacking from the off. Off-spinner Callum Theodorou removed the other opener but the runs continued to flow, with Eton reaching 79-1 off 15 overs at the drinks break.

The break galvanised Shiplake and seamers Alex Bartlett (3-20) and Ben Atkin (2-21) bowled well to reduce Eton to 105-6 after 22 overs. A late rally from Savage and Taylor meant Eton ended on 158-8 off their 30 overs.

Shiplake’s reply started in a measured fashion but after losing early wickets were reduced to 21-2 off six overs. When captain Dalrymple picked out deep mid-wicket for 28 Shiplake needed an innings of real substance and Callum Creighton was the man to provide it, scoring his first 50 of the season.

When he was dismissed by a good catch from Eton captain Xander Watt, Shiplake looked out of the contest at 130-6 with four overs to go. However bowlers James Roxburgh-Smith (14 not out) and Oliver Dorrell (15 not out) combined intelligent batting with lusty blows to leave Shiplake needing six runs off the last over. Dorrell hit the deciding boundary with a ball to spare. Shiplake face Winchester College in the third round.