Crash boys out of danger

TWO Shiplake College pupils involved in a car crash are out of danger but will have “life-changing” injuries, say police.

The boys, both 16, were passengers in a Vauxhall Corsa with two other 16-year-old boys from the independent school when it left the road and hit a tree in Ewelme on May 12.

The pair suffered head injuries and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they were in a critical condition for several weeks. The other pupils suffered minor injuries.

