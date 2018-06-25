Crash boys out of danger

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
TWO Shiplake College pupils involved in a car crash are out of danger but will have “life-changing” injuries, say police.
The boys, both 16, were passengers in a Vauxhall Corsa with two other 16-year-old boys from the independent school when it left the road and hit a tree in Ewelme on May 12.
The pair suffered head injuries and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they were in a critical condition for several weeks. The other pupils suffered minor injuries.
25 June 2018
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
