Woman marks 102nd birthday at home with sister, 96

A WOMAN celebrated her 102nd birthday at a care home in Shiplake.

Florence Brett was visited by Henley Mayor Glen Lambert for the party at Lashbrook House on June 23. David Baker, the home’s head chef, had baked a pink iced sponge cake with a sparkler candle in the shape of the number “102” and presented her with a bottle of Prosecco.

Miss Brett also received flowers from staff and from the Mayor while pianist Tim Valentine entertained guests with a series of light jazz tunes. Miss Brett was born in Bermondsey and lived with her parents, brother Fredrick and sister Rosina, who is now 96 and also lives at the home.

She worked as a supervisor for Metal Box making biscuit tins and never married. She moved to Shinfield in the Nineties with her brother before coming to the care home two years ago.

Jacquie Bouldin, a nursing associate at the home, said: “It was wonderful to see the Mayor and so lovely of him to bring flowers. Flo had a lovely time.”