Shiplake resist fightback to gain revenge at Hurst

SHIPLAKE travelled to HURST on Wednesday last week seeking revenge having lost their last two meetings.

The first triple of Pete McCoubrey, Mark Belcher and Wendy Cross kept their noses in front for much of the match but at the 15th Hurst found their way back with successive fours to take a 17-15 lead and held on to win by a single.

Shiplake’s Sonia Stretch, Matt Shepherd and Jim Bland raced into an 8-0 lead in the second after just four ends.

Hurst later closed the gap to 12-8 but Shiplake secured the last four ends for an additional 10 shots to take the match 27-12.

The third triple of Phyllis Mansfield, Melvin Stafford and Graham Kennedy found themselves 16-16 with two ends to play.

Hurst first put down a big marker, taking four, but then Shiplake hit back with a six to snatch a 22-20 victory. The hosts then took the first three ends for nine shots leaving the fourth triple of David Lloyd, Len Mitton and Daphne Jacob having to dig deep.

But the trio fought back and took the lead in the penultimate end but Hurst dashed Shiplake’s hopes, taking a decisive four to finish 16-19 ahead.

Shiplake’s fifth triple of Mike Lovejoy, Margaret Bullock and David Bullock took seven of the first nine ends to race into a 16-3 lead.

Hurst came back in the second half but Shiplake had done enough despite only adding a further six to their total, winning the match 22-14, giving the visitors a 3-2 overall win.

Meanwhile, SHIPLAKE men defeated CHARLBURY 2.5 rinks to 1.5 rinks as they continued their quest to avoid relegation.

The first rink of P McCoubrey, J Millard, D Steel, L Mitton went down 11-19 to D Robey, C Tollett, J Stevens, M East but Shiplake’s M Belcher, S Cubbage, J Gutteridge, J Bland then won the next rink 16-13 against T Wilkins, S Morley, E Abbey, E Pitts.

The third rink, between D Lloyd, A Melville, P Christmas and D Webb and R Hill, C Proffitt, B Busk and D Cooper ended 16-16 but Shiplake secured the overall win as F Benham, D Harris, D Bullock and G Kennedy dispatched R Smith, D Evans, C Briant and M East 18-13 in the final rink.

HENLEY defeated CAVERSHAM in the Plomer Cup, winning two of the five rinks with 85 shots to 81, picking up eight points.

The highest-winning rink for Henley was skippered by Gill Robins, with Brian Duddy and Norman Daniells. They scored steadily and by end 11 were 20-7 ahead and finished 26-12.

Henley’s other winning rink was skippered by Barrie Davies, with David Maybury and Sally Daniells. They never went behind and ran out 20-12 winners. It was a closer match in the rink skippered by Peter Watkins with John Rees and Jeanie Davies. In a low-scoring game, Caversham won 14-9.

Richard Kingston skippered his team of Mick Belcher and Angelika Crisa and, following a blip which gave away nine shots, they finally lost 20-13.

The rink of Peter Borsberry at skip with Jenny Wingrove and Maurice Robins stormed to a 16-6 lead after eight ends but then Caversham secured all but one of the remaining 10 ends to win 23-17.

Shiplake and Henley both played friendly games recently.

SHIPLAKE lost 4-1 to WOKINGHAM in the triples while HENLEY suffered a 91-50 shot defeat in a mixed friendly away to WOODLEY.

HENLEY then played a mixed match friendly game away to THAME in a match that was reduced to 15 ends because of the heat and Henley lost 42 shots to 58.