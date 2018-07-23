Monday, 23 July 2018

Shiplake Rosemary Club

THE Rosemary Club was formed 31 years ago, the aim being to provide friendship for those who had reached retirement age, and especially for those who found themselves alone.

Since then it has flourished and the club now meets on the second and fourth Wednesday from 1pm until 3pm in Shiplake memorial hall. Members come from Henley and Binfield Heath as well as Shiplake.

The emphasis is on companionship and activities and there is plenty of laughter and fun. New members and helpers are always welcome. The club does not meet in August.

For more information contact Sharon King by emailing sking01@talk
talk.net  or call 0118 940 1317.

