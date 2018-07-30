Inquest into river death

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring's annual entry into the
Monday, 30 July 2018
THE date for an inquest into the death of a man from Shiplake has been set.
Frederick Lawson, of Mill Lane, went missing on April 4 after falling into the River Thames when the river was flowing fast and high due to heavy rain. His body was found 16 days later.
The inquest, in front of Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter, will take place at County Hall, Oxford, on September 5.
30 July 2018
