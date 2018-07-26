Firefighters battling blaze in Shiplake field

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a field in Shiplake.

The fire broke out this afternoon in the land off Shiplake Row before spreading to an adjacent field.

It is believed to have been caused by machinery working on the land. Fire crews from Oxfordshire and Berkshire are currently at the site.

More than 60 firefighters used breathing apparatus and hoses to get the blaze under control at about 2.30pm.

A straw bailer, cultivator and water bowser were destroyed in the fire. The land is owned by the Phillimore Estate and farmed by the Doble family.

Adam Timms, who works at Amners Farm in Burghfield says he was using the bailer to collect straw he had bought from the farm when the fire started.

He said: "I just saw smoke so I phoned the fire brigade immediately and the next thing I knew it was like this.

"It was as quick as that."

Mr Pimms used the cultivator to dig a fire break before it was also engulfed by the flames.

Tractors were also used to create breaks at the boundary of the fields to stop a strong wind blowing the flames across the road to the north.

Thick plumes of black smoke can be seen in the area, while several nearby homes and businesses have also been evacuated and other residents have been told to keep their windows and doors closed.

Ryan Simpson, who runs Orwells restaurant, says five staff and six customers had to leave the restaurant because of the blaze.

Firefighter Stuart Barton, from Calcot fire station, said: "The initial reports were of farm machinery on fire and it has spread from there.

"We have got to consider property protection, smoke plumes and the wind direction.

"We also have water supply issues so wen have a variety of supply vehicles here."

The hot weather has caused several field fires in the area in recent weeks, with tinder dry grass and crops easily ignited.

Eight fire crews battled a blaze on farmland in Kidmore End on Sunday (22) after a bonfire spread, while 800sqm of farmland in Ewelme was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, July 14.