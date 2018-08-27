‘Elvis’ sings at care home’s summer fete

A SUMMER fete at Lashbrook House in Shiplake raised £326 towards activities, outings and equipment for residents.

Scores of people attended the event at the care home in Mill Road, which included stalls offering reflexology, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac, garden wares and greetings cards.

Dave Baker, the home’s chef, was selling home-made cakes and there was a raffle and tombola with prizes donated by families and local businesses including Temptation Gifts, Wine Rack and Cook in Henley and the Baskerville pub in Shiplake.

Singer Gary Roman performed an Elvis Presley tribute show, wandering around with a wireless microphone.

Organiser Louise Light said: “The residents always enjoy the fete, which of course is why we do it. We do something every month and always look for ways to get them involved in the preparations.”

Pictured are volunteers Margaret and Colin Docwra and Gary Rowan singing to resident Joan Lewis.