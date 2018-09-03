Double delight for Henley in triples and cup clashes

HENLEY secured victories in the Oddfellows Triples League and Plomer Cup.

They won their home triples tie against BURGHFIELD, coming out on top in three of the five rinks.

Henley scored 89 shots to Burghfield’s 70 and picked up 10 league points.

Their highest-winning rink was skipped by David Burdon with Angelica Crisa and Andy Scott, and scored 25 shots to 10.

This was closely followed by the rink skipped by David Wilson with Sally Daniells and Peter Watkins. They lead 13-1 after five ends and scored steadily to finish 22-13.

It was a closer game for skipper Barrie Davies and his team of Brian Duddy and Joan Edwards, there being never more than a couple of shots’ difference throughout but they held their nerve to win 16-15.

Another close encounter saw the rink skipped by Gill Robins, with Richard Kingston and Norman Daniells, surrender a 14-12 lead on end 16 and lose the final two ends by five shots to give the visitors a 14-17 win.

Colin Ward’s rink with David Maybury and Jeanie Davies were 11-11 after 14 ends but could only manage to score one more shot on the final four ends and were defeated 12-15.

Henley then hosted a Plomer Cup match against Watlington and scored an emphatic win by 117 shots to 61.

Although Henley won on three of the five rinks it was the rink skipped by Barrie Davies with Angelica Crisa and Rod Grant that did the damage, leading 24-0 at end nine.

They only allowed the visitors to score four shots over the next nine ends and won comfortably 30-4.

Another high scoring rink was skipped by David Burdon with Joan Edwards and Andy Scott, leading 20-2 on end nine, allowed their opponents to score seven shots without reply on the next four ends. Then, taking back the initiative, they scored eight shots on the next four ends to one against to win 28-10.

The rink skipped by Peter Watkins with David Maybury and Sally Daniells railed into a substantial lead and by end 10 were leading 23-2 but, relaxing, their opponents scored 13 shots on the next eight but Henley were outright victors with another six shots to end 29-15.

But the rink skipped by Gill Robins with Richard Kingston and Norman Daniells struggled and were always chasing their opponents, trailing by 15-9 on end 15 but they fought back to lose by one shot 14-15.

Suffering the same fate, the rink skipped by Dave Wilson with Lyn Sayer and Peter Borsberry had a healthy 14-8 lead on end 13 only to see their opponents to win 16-17 at the end. The overall victory gave Henley eight Plomer Cup points to Watlington’s four.

Meanwhile, SHIPLAKE welcomed HARWELL for their latest triples league encounter, which was reduced from five to four triples due to the opposition finding it difficult to muster players.

Mark Belcher, Tony Reid and Sylvia Blackmore got off to a flyer and raced into a 15-2 lead.

Harwell rallied well to close the gap after twelve ends to 16-12 but Shiplake steadied the ship and won 23-15.

Jean Webb, Mike Lovejoy and Jim Bland lagged slightly behind over the first six ends but then settled to secure a run of three ends for a 6-5 lead but fell behind again 9-13 soon after.

But Shiplake held firm, taking five of the last six ends with the other tied, ensuring a crucial 16-13 win.

Clare Gutteridge, Melvin Stafford and Graham Kennedy went 8-0 up after six ends and pressed into a 12-5 lead after 12 ends before winning comfortably 21-6.

Jackie Stafford, John Gutteridge and Dave Webb also made a good start, launching into a 10-1 lead after four ends.

Shiplake remained well in control and stretched their lead to 17-4.

However, Harwell started to find the line and length more readily as Shiplake faded a tad but with ends fast running out, they could do little more than just reduce the deficit to 20-11 by the close to give Shiplake a 4-0 overall win and 14 points.

SHIPLAKE played a friendly away at TRENTHAMS on Wednesday last week, which ended in a 3-1 defeat with one rink drawn.

After losing the first two rinks, Shiplake’s Margaret Bullock, Pete McCoubrey, Dave Bullock and Graham Kennedy pulled one back.

They edged themselves in front, 7-4 after nine ends before falling behind 8-11 but Shiplake won the next two ends to draw level and finished strongly with nine more shots to win 20-12.

The visitors drew the next rink 21-21 before losing out in rink five to conclude a disappointing defeat.

Meanwhile, SHIPLAKE LADIES hosted PANGBOURNE LADIES in two triples clash, coming out on top in both.

At first Sue Reid, Jean Buckett and Phyllis Mansfield fell 1-3 behind after four ends before putting together a run of nine ends without reply to go 22-3 ahead and ran out 27-9 winners.

Pat Steel, Jean Webb and Sylvia Blackmore moved into a 5-0 lead after three ends but were pegged back, 5-4 after five.

Then a run of five ends saw Shiplake take control, moving 11-4 in front and ended up winning 20-10.