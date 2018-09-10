Monday, 10 September 2018

Summer party for care home residents

A CARE home in Shiplake threw a summer champagne barbecue party for its residents and their families.

More than 50 people attended the event at Lashbrook House. Staff had hoped to hold the event outside but due to bad weather it was moved inside.

Singer Billy Clayton performed classics from the Sixties and Seventies and the home provided a spread of food, including burgers and sausages. A raffle raised about £100.

Louise Light, leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator for the home, said: “The residents loved the party, the music and the barbecue, even though we had to move inside.

“The families said it was lovely for them to see their relatives enjoying themselves and the carers and staff really got into the swing of things.

“We run events each month and we get residents involved in the planning, so it gives them something to look forward to.”

Pictured, clockwise from top, staff and residents, Marcia Esmonde and Shanie Henderson with Louise Light and Billy Clayton performing.

