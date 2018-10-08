Goodies for a good cause

MORE than 40 parents and staff from Shiplake College supported a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Suppor.

They baked cakes for the stall, which members of the Shiplake College Parents’ Association sold for donations, with coffee and tea being provided by the college.

There was an array of confectionary on offer from chocolate brownies to decorated fairy cakes. Cakes that weren’t sold in the morning were sold to staff throughout the day.

A total of £300 was raised.

Hayley Young, assistant registrar at the college, said: “The coffee morning is such an easy and enjoyable way to raise money for Macmillan. They provide invaluable support in so many ways to so many people. My own time as a cancer patient was made significantly easier by the resources Macmillan provided.”

Katherine Green, the college’s director of external relations, said: “We’d like to thank everyone involved.”