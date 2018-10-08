First class

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
SHIPLAKE College has been shortlisted in two categories of the inaugural Independent Schools of the Year 2018 Awards.
It has been nominated in the sporting achievement and international student experience categories of the awards, which are run by Independent School Parent magazine.
The aim of the awards is to highlight the quality of the student experience in independent schools.
Winning schools receive a trophy.
08 October 2018
