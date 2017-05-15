Yeehah for fair

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
A SUMMER fair with a Wild West theme will be held at Sonning Common Primary School on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 3pm.
Attractions will include a barbecue, a bar with traditional homemade lemonade, two bouncy castles, face painting and games including throw a horseshoe, wang a western welly and ride the bucking bronco.
The school will be helped by Sonning Common Pre- School.
15 May 2017
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
