Monday, 26 June 2017

Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and

MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair at Sonning Common Primary School on Saturday, writes Connor McLoughlin.

The theme of the event was the Wild West and some visitors wore cowboy hats and waistcoats. Attractions included a bucking bronco as well as welly wanging, bouncy castles and face-painting.

The event was organised by members of the school’s parent-teacher association with help from Sonning Common Pre-School and raised £4,000.

Helen Simic, whose daughter Missy attends the school and was part of the team, said: “It was an amazing day. The attendance was brilliant and all those parents, teachers and children helped make it a fantastic event.

“It was so hot so everyone was drinking and we had a traditional lemonade which was a huge hit.”

