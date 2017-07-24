Monday, 24 July 2017

Backing

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School helped provide backing vocals for a song.

Members of the key stage two choir sang on a recording for former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes.

Producer Ian Davenport, who is a parent at the Grove Road school, set up a studio in one of the classrooms so they could make the recording last week.

Coombes recorded a video message for the children thanking them for their work and apologising for not being there in person. “To everyone in the choir, sorry I couldn’t make it,” he said. “I’ve just been having a listen and it sounds amazing. Thank-you for doing a great job.”

The album, which is currently untitled, is set for release early next year.

