Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
A CAR boot sale will take place at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road on September 24 from 1pm to 3pm.
It is being organised by the school’s parent-teachers association. Cars cost £10 each. To book, email pta@sonning-common.oxon.sch.uk
14 August 2017
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
