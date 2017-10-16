Shoes donation

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
CHILDREN at Sonning Common Primary School have donated more than 350 pairs of shoes to charity.
Sal’s Shoes gives shoes to children around the world who would otherwise be more vulnerable to infections and injuries.
16 October 2017
More News:
Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say