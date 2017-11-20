Monday, 20 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Birthday girls forgo gifts for charity

Birthday girls forgo gifts for charity

FOUR pupils at Sonning Common Primary School raised £604.80 for Children in Need.

Charlotte Launchbury, Alicia Bennett, 
August Buchan and Harriet Munton held a joint 11th birthday party on a boat on the River Thames in Henley, attended by about 60 of their classmates.

Instead of receiving gifts, the girls asked their friends to make a donation. Headteacher Chris Hurst said: “We are incredibly proud of their maturity and kindness.”

This year’s Children in Need day is today (Friday) and the primary will be raising money by holding a baking competition organised by the school council.

Slices of cake will be sold and pupils will be allowed to wear casual clothes instead of uniform in return for a donation.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33