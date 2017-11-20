Birthday girls forgo gifts for charity

FOUR pupils at Sonning Common Primary School raised £604.80 for Children in Need.

Charlotte Launchbury, Alicia Bennett,

August Buchan and Harriet Munton held a joint 11th birthday party on a boat on the River Thames in Henley, attended by about 60 of their classmates.

Instead of receiving gifts, the girls asked their friends to make a donation. Headteacher Chris Hurst said: “We are incredibly proud of their maturity and kindness.”

This year’s Children in Need day is today (Friday) and the primary will be raising money by holding a baking competition organised by the school council.

Slices of cake will be sold and pupils will be allowed to wear casual clothes instead of uniform in return for a donation.