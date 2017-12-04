School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment

ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at Sonning Common Primary School.

The event, which was organised by the parent teacher association, raised more than £4,000 for new outdoor play equipment at the school in Grove Road.

Items for sale included gingerbread houses, Christmas decorations and festive chocolates. There was a Christmas biscuit decoration stall, a bottle tombola and a children’s tombola. Children could visit Santa in his grotto and there were pony rides and activities.

Wendy Perry, who chairs the association and has two children at the school, Bailey, eight, and Lana, five, said: “It was a great day and everybody had a lot of fun. The weather was fantastic, which meant we could make use of the outside space to serve mulled wine and mince pies.

“The amount we raised was higher than in previous years. We made better use of the stalls and maximised what people find popular, which is the tombolas.”

• A bake sale held at the school for Children in Need raised £360.15.