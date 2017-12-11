School carols

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help ... [more]
Monday, 11 December 2017
A CAROL concert will take place at Sonning Common Primary School on Thursday from 6pm.
Guests are invited to bring torches and enjoy mince pies and mulled wine provided by the parent-teacher association.
Each year group will perform songs and there will be community carols with which everyone can join in.
11 December 2017
More News:
Villages fear extra traffic if third river crossing is built
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Peppard are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say