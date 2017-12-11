Monday, 11 December 2017

Plea for crossing

A PEDESTRIAN crossing is needed to help vulnerable people get across one of the busiest streets in Sonning Common, says a parish councillor.

Barrie Greenwood said Wood Lane needed the crossing for people walking to the two bus stops at the Peppard Road end of the street.

He said the elderly, disabled and people with disability scooters particularly would benefit.

Councillor Greenwood said: “With the increasing number of elderly residents, I am concerned whether they feel safe. There are so many cars going down the road.

“I think it’s worth having a discussion about.”

The issue will be considered as part of a planned overhaul of the village centre, which is being led by Councillor Stuart Howe.

A report by traffic expert Ben Hamilton-Bailee on how to improve congestion and traffic flow in Wood Lane and other streets in the village centre is expected in the New yYear.

