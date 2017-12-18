Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Resurfacing estimates

RESURFACING the three play areas in Sonning Common could cost up to £70,000.

Deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said she had received estimates from £13,000 upwards, depending on the type of surface used.

The parish council decided more research was needed before agreeing the work at the playgrounds in Lea Road, Churchill Crescent and Baskerville Road.

