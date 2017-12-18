Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises

A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a practice in the village but is struggling to find premises.

Sarah Moffat, who has lived in the village for 12 years, currently works at Oakley Veterinary Centre in Oakley Road, Caversham Heights, but wants to branch out on her own.

She appealed for help with finding a suitable location at a meeting of the parish council.

Mrs Moffat said: “I really want to set up a practice and want it to be in Sonning Common over anywhere else.

“There is definitely a need but it’s finding somewhere suitable with enough parking. I am trying to find suitable options.

“There aren’t commercial properties in this area that have appropriate parking.

“It could be a practice and residential. There could be something with a big front garden.” Mrs Moffat said she had tried to take over the former MS Vets in Green Lane but had been outbid by a large company.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said she would struggle to find a residential property with enough parking space.

He added: “If you wanted to turn gardens into a car park it could create issues for the neighbours.

“You might be able to ask about Kidby’s Yard.” Mrs Moffat said: “People do fear noise but the animals aren’t going to be allowed out to run around.

“Most will be coming in during the day. If a dog was barking it would go home because when they are anxious they are better off at home.”

Councillor Tom Fort said: “There wouldn’t be any problems with traffic because people would come in to pick up or drop off animals and then go.”