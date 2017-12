SONNING Common Health Centre is supporting the village’s walking football initiative.

More than 20 people, ranging in age from 57 to 73, are now members of the team run under the auspices of Rotherfield United Football Club.

The club reached the semi-final of a tournament in Maidenehead while raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group meets at Bishopswood recreation ground every Wednesday at 10.30am.

For more information, call Ian Massey on 07982 600054.