MORE than 100 people attended a Christmas fair at Sonning Common Pre-School.

Attractions included face-painting, Christmas crafts, lucky dip, tombolas, a raffle and turkey baps.

Children were able to play outside or see Santa in his grotto.

The event at the nursery in Grove Road raised £1,400.

Organiser Viki Head, of Newfield Road, Sonning Common, thanked Bridges Estate Agents for sponsoring the event and all the businesses that donated raffle prizes.

Top, “elves” Tilly Lawson, left, and Martyna Brzana with John Jenkins, who dressed as Santa; above left, Lily Geleta, six and her sister Emma, 10, picking from the lucky dip; above right, Alfie Bird, six, and his brother Louie, four, in their Christmas attire.