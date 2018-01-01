Monday, 01 January 2018

Father Christmas tours village by tractor for another year

FATHER Christmas helped raise £566.33 for charity by visiting Sonning Common.

The village’s second annual Santa on a Tractor event took place on Tuesday last week to raise money for the village youth club Club SC and the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard. A trailer was decorated by villagers and carried Father Christmas and his elves more than four-and-a-half miles around the village, finishing in Widmore Lane.

Co-ordinator Helen Coyne said: “It was such good fun and it was really lovely to see all the children. A few got a ride too. I think the bubble machine was a hit.”

She thanked Martyn Cooper for donating the sound system and the volunteers who helped on the night, 
Paul Jenkins, Richard Mackenzie-Black, Craig Henderson, Alison Baillie, Karen Lowe, Matthew White, Matt Hopson, Maria Gallardo Diaz, Becky Jenkins, Zoe Shorter, 
Amanda Watkins-Cook, Howard Cook, Emma Ashleigh, Eduardi Penabad and John Lambourne.

The initiative started last year after Goring, Woodcote and District Lions Club folded.

