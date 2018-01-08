Land move unfinished

THE transfer of land from a developer to Sonning Common Parish Council has still not been completed.

A field is due to be gifted to the parish as part of plans by Linden Homes to build 50 homes at Bishopswood Farm, off Reades Lane.

The developer submitted a planning application more than two years ago but this has still to be determined by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Parish councillor Leigh Rawlins said: “I think there has been some confusion regarding the changing designs. Now it seems to be on us to say how we want it or for the district council to agree an amount for the work.”