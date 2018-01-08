Profitable Pan

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
THE Chiltern Edge School Association raised more than £700 with a raffle held at the school’s three performances of Peter Pan last month.
08 January 2018
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
