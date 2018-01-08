Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers provide eighth Christmas Day lunch for elderly

Volunteers provide eighth Christmas Day lunch for elderly

THE eighth annual Sonning Common Christmas lunch has been hailed a success.

Fifty-two guests and helpers enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings at the village hall on Christmas Day.

The event is organised to help those who would otherwise be alone or unable to cook a meal. 

Anyone who needed help getting there was given a lift by volunteers from the Sonning Common Fish bus.

The hall in Wood Lane had been decorated for the festive season by the volunteers to make sure it looked its best for the visitors.

Organiser Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury said: “The event is never about crisis at Christmas, the point is we all sit down together once we have got the food out. The people who come are frail and it’s quite a concern to think how some of them manage at home. It’s embarrassing when people thank us because we enjoy it.”

Mrs Phillips-Tilbury thanked all the businesses and individuals who donated towards the lunch.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33