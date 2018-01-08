Volunteers provide eighth Christmas Day lunch for elderly

THE eighth annual Sonning Common Christmas lunch has been hailed a success.

Fifty-two guests and helpers enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings at the village hall on Christmas Day.

The event is organised to help those who would otherwise be alone or unable to cook a meal.

Anyone who needed help getting there was given a lift by volunteers from the Sonning Common Fish bus.

The hall in Wood Lane had been decorated for the festive season by the volunteers to make sure it looked its best for the visitors.

Organiser Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury said: “The event is never about crisis at Christmas, the point is we all sit down together once we have got the food out. The people who come are frail and it’s quite a concern to think how some of them manage at home. It’s embarrassing when people thank us because we enjoy it.”

Mrs Phillips-Tilbury thanked all the businesses and individuals who donated towards the lunch.