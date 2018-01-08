£12,000 to fight developer

SONNING Common Parish Council is to give £4,000 towards the legal costs of a fight against a proposed development on the edge of Emmer Green.

It is supporting Eye & Dunsden Parish Council and the campaign against plans by Gladman Homes to build 245 homes on three fields between Peppard Road and Kiln Road.

Residents say the development would place intolerable pressure on public services and create serious congestion on surrounding roads.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee refused to grant permission in September, so the developer appealed.

The appeal will be heard by a planning inspector at Henley town hall in May.

Sonning Common’s contribution towards the fighting fund is conditional on another £8,000 coming from other parties, such as residents’ associations.

Parish councillor Leigh Rawlins said: “This shows we realise the severity of the situation and how we expect other parties to share the burden.”

Gladman says the new estate would form a “logical extension” to Emmer Green.