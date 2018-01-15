Marketing tips

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
THE next meeting of the Sonning Common Business Collaboration will take place at the Butcher’s Arms Pub in Blounts Court Road on Monday at 10.30am.
It is entitled “Marketing plan for 2018” and will be led by speaker Phil Chappell.
Entry costs £3. To book a place, email kathrynfell
photography@hotmail.co.uk
15 January 2018
