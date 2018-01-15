Congestion solution

A REPORT on how to solve Sonning Common’s traffic issues is almost ready for publication.

Consultant Ben Hamilton-Baillie was commissioned by the parish council to investigate congestion and traffic flow in the village centre, particularly Wood Lane.

His report was due in mid-November but was delayed.

Now a draft has been given to the council and the final version is expected soon.

The report suggests redesigning the village centre by using land which is currently in private hands.

Councillor Stuart Howe, who is leading the village centre working party, said the document was “outstanding”.

He said: “We now have a great vision and a great report. We need to go through the details and are looking to run an exhibition on the ideas at the village hall.”

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said: “We have to look at the land issues and how to bring those people to the party. There is an opportunity to sell this to them if we do it right.

“If the landowners are difficult then it could get in the way of the whole thing.”

Councillor Tom Fort said: “It’s a terrific piece of work. It would be interesting to see a map of the village centre showing who owns the areas.”

The parish council has so far budgeted up to £100,000 for the design and implementation of a new traffic scheme. It will pay Mr Hamilton-Bailee about £10,000 for his report.