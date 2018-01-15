Monday, 15 January 2018

Tax increase

SONNING Common Parish Council is to increase its council tax precept by 20 per cent from April 1.

It means the average band D household will pay £77.68 a year for the council’s services, compared with £64.73 this year.

The council says it needs to budget for legal representation at two planning appeals.

It also needs £15,000 to revise the village’s neighbourhood development plan.

Most of the council tax paid by residents goes to Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

