Business as usual for charity

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into its base in Sonning Common has a new temporary office.

The Fish Volunteer Centre is running its operation from a room at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road.

It expects to remain there for about three months while repairs are carried out at its home on the corner of Kidmore Lane and Kennylands Road.

The building was damaged when a Volkswagen Golf ploughed into the front on December 23.

The car was embedded in the brickwork for a week before it was removed and then the charity’s volunteers were able to go inside and collect anything that wasn’t damaged. including two computers, some tables and some paperwork.

Clive Mills, chairman of trustees, said most of the charity’s records of its users were destroyed but, fortunately, these had been digitised last year.

He said: “If we had not swapped over we would not be able to access the information and would not have been able to get back to business as usual as quickly as we have.

“It’s also thanks to the many volunteers who worked between Christmas and New Year and helped moved all our kit across.

“If anybody tried to contact us they would not know if there had been an accident.”

Mr Mills, of Shiplake Bottom, has been liaising with Richard Hemphill, son of former village GP Peter Hemphill and his wife Gill who own and live at the property, about the repairs.

He said: “I suspect quite a considerable part of the wall will need to be taken down and the roof propped up before anything can be rebuilt.”